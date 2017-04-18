VESPERIA Frontman MORGAN RIDER Covers KATATONIA’s “Idle Blood” In New Acoustic Video

Vesperia frontman Morgan Rider has posted an acoustic cover video performing one of his favourite tracks from Katatonia - “Idle Blood” from the Night Is The New Day album.

"I recorded this cover in my home studio and filmed it in the crown lands near my house. I am a big Katatonia fan and have been wanting to record an homage to them with a slightly altered arrangement for awhile now,” comments Rider.

Vesperia are currently completing the recording of their new album to follow to 2015’s The Iron Tempests EP. The album is being recorded at Blue Sound & Music Studios in Toronto, Canada with engineer/ producer Russ Mackay (Mastodon, Iron Maiden, Styx) and will feature an array of famous Canadian guest musicians with the art created by Juno award-winning artist Hugh Syme (Rush, Nevermore, Dream Theater).

Vesperia launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise over $5,000 to record the new album giving fans many special and unique perks for their contributions, including mead made by the band’s front man Morgan Rider, drinking horns, album pre-releases, the bands stage banners and much more. For all details on contributions, head here.