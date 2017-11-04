VESSEL OF LIGHT Featuring DAN LORENZO And NATHAN OPPOSITION Release Video For "Dead Flesh And Bone"

November 4, 2017, 43 minutes ago

Dan Lorenzo (Hades, Non-Fiction, The Cursed) and Nathan Opposition (Ancient VVisdom) have joined forces in Vessel Of Light, and recently signed to Argonauta Records. Their debut EP was released on CD/DD on November 3rd.  The group have now released an official video for the song "Dead Flesh And Bone".

They recently released a lyric video for their first single, “Meant To Be”.

Argonauta Records recently stated: “We’re excited to announce we inked a deal with supergroup Vessel Of Light, formed by Dan Lorenzo and Nathan Opposition.

Dan Lorenzo said: “For the last decade since I recorded The Cursed CD (with Bobby Blitz from Overkill), I haven't really felt the desire to jam music with anybody. I've had offers to join a few bands, but I've always considered myself more of a songwriter than a "real" musician. I never wanted to join somebody else's band. A few months ago that all changed when I heard the songs "The Opposition" and "Deathlike" by the band Ancient VVisdom.”

Added Nathan Opposition: "Lorenzo and I became friends due to my inability to not be susceptible to flattery. Turns out he's a really cool guy who writes awesome riffs too. Randomly one day I ask him about the band we are starting in joking fashion. I guess it was the right timing and the right person because we immediately agreed we should actually start a project. Before I knew it he was sending me CDs of riffs and I had lyrics flowing like a faucet."

The tracklisting of songs recorded by the duo are:

“Where My Garden Grows”
“Dead Flesh And Bone”
“Meant To Be”
“Descend Into Death”
“Vessel Of Light”
“Living Dead To The World”

Lorenzo on the record deal: “Although we conceded to the fact that signing to a label was improbable, I sent music to one of my former record labels and an Italian label I found that I thought was right for us: Argonauta Records. When Gero from Argonauta replied I knew it was the right call. The right label. Somebody who knew and respected my past and Nathan's currency. I am so happy that thanks to Argonauta the world will soon hear the magic Nathan and I have captured with Vessel Of Light.”

