VESSEL OF LIGHT Release "Last Ride" Music Video

Cleveland's Nathan Opposition and NJ's Dan Lorenzo first jammed together in June of 2017. The duo released two albums for Italy's Argonauta Records before adding former Overkill drummer Ron Lipnicki and former Hades bassist Jimmy Schulman for last years' Thy Serpent Rise.

Vessel Of Light are set to release their fourth album, Last Ride this October 30 via California's Nomad Eel Records. Until then, the band gives us the video for the first single.

Opposition came up with the concept. He said, "I'm a huge horror movie fan, so for me this calls upon a number of things. The faceless villain in the classic movie The Oblong Box with Vincent Price and Christopher Lee was definitely an inspiration. Calling upon the mysterious shadowy figures in horror movies like A Phantom of the Opera or the Invisible Man. I wanted to capture the fear in the shadows, fear of the dark, the things out of the corner of our eyes. I really like the concept of a faceless shadow figure, almost like in the urban legend of the Djinn, Slender Man or Hat Man, an evil entity or presence that peers into the soul and rips it to shreds."

Jason Stewart, who also edited the band's last video, a cover of Black Sabbath's "Wasp" stated, "For the 'Last Ride' video, I tried to cut it like a police investigation show, but it’s very grungy and dirty as if I discovered all the raw footage in a dumpster behind a local police station. A lot of the lyrics are in the style of newspaper articles, random 911 calls, subtitles from an interrogation, and more. The one behind the whole story is this Shadow Man figure. It’s almost like a teaser for a made up show in the crime genre."

Vessel of Light were playing an East Coast run in March and had planned a longer run in June including The Maryland Doom Fest before Coronavirus shut down the band's plans.