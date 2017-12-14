VEXES Announce Ancient Geometry Album Details; Track Streaming

From the ashes of renowned Pennsylvania/New Jersey-based rock and metal groups A Life Once Lost, Fury of Five, Vessl and Downstage rises a vital new lifeform - Vexes - the experimental, eclectic, groove-infused new post-rock outfit featuring frontman Charlie Berezansky, guitarist John Klagholz, drummer Justin Graves, and the band's newest member, bassist Bobby Carpenter.



The band's debut full-length album, Ancient Geometry, will be released on February 23rd, 2018, and is available for pre-order on Bandcamp (with the track "Lift" as an instant grat). More digital and physical pre-order options are coming soon.

Combining gripping, virtually sensuous alt-metal atmosphere and experimental post-rock inspiration with a healthy dose of post-hardcore undertones, Vexes breathe new life into this genre set to deliver something fresh and instantly absorbing. Even more masterful - the members of Vexes visit entirely new musical realms in comparison to those explored by the bands that moulded them, completely avoiding pronounced reflections of their seasoned pasts.

Hear the arresting new Vexes track "Plasticine", a follow up to the previously released single "Lift", below.

Frontman Charlie Berezanskyoffers, "'Plasticine' sums up what I love so much about this band. The fusion of something heavy and hypnotic with these sort of ambient ethereal melodies. On 'Plasticine', I'm reflecting on a battle with, and eventual acceptance of, someone harmful in my life. To me, the song is not only about the eventual submittal to something that you know is damaging, but falling in love with it."



From start to finish, Ancient Geometry takes listeners on a journey - starting with the bombastic "Hellion," the first song Vexes wrote together. The track flips between thrash beats and surging, choppy riffs layered with atmospheric guitars. After battering the listener with songs like "Lift" and "Decisions Are Death Here" - each of which veer from tuneful and textural to brash and furious - Vexes tone down a bit and emphasize vulnerability over anger. The distorted guitars and unsettling tempos don't disappear, nor does the juxtaposition of crooning and roaring vocals, but on songs like "Plasticine" and "Lush," the vocals become more consistently tuneful and the backing instrumentation less pugnacious. At the midpoint of the album there's "No Color," a multifaceted song that flows like a daydream turned into a nightmare and features a guest rap by Islander member Mikey Carvajal.

Tracklisting:

“Helion”

“Lift”

“Decisions Are Death Here”

“Plasticine”

“No Color” (feat. Mikey Carvajal of Islander)

“Terra”

“Lush”

“Meridian Response”

“Photochrom”

“Ancient Geometry”

