VEXES Reveal “Decisions Are Death Here” Video

Groove-infused experimental rock/metal outfit Vexes have been turning heads with their latest single "Helion", and are following up with an energetic new music video for the evocative track "Decisions are Death Here". Check out the Bobby Bates-directed clip below.

Frontman Charlie Berezansky says: "It was 15 degrees in Paterson, NJ when we filmed this video. I was confident that pneumonia would haunt me for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, we all survived and our first video was born. The song is a mood swing of sorts, and we think the video does a good job of capturing the melancholy, as well as uplifting moments throughout."

Vexes' upcoming debut album, Ancient Geometry, will hit stores this Friday, February 23rd.

Combining gripping, virtually sensuous alt-metal atmosphere and experimental post-rock inspiration with a healthy dose of post-hardcore undertones, Vexes breathe new life into this genre set to deliver something fresh and instantly absorbing. Even more masterful - the members of Vexes visit entirely new musical realms in comparison to those explored by the bands that moulded them, completely avoiding pronounced reflections of their seasoned pasts.

From start to finish, Ancient Geometry takes listeners on a journey - starting with the bombastic "Hellion," the first song Vexes wrote together. The track flips between thrash beats and surging, choppy riffs layered with atmospheric guitars. After battering the listener with songs like "Lift" and "Decisions Are Death Here" - each of which veer from tuneful and textural to brash and furious - Vexes tone down a bit and emphasize vulnerability over anger. The distorted guitars and unsettling tempos don't disappear, nor does the juxtaposition of crooning and roaring vocals, but on songs like "Plasticine" and "Lush," the vocals become more consistently tuneful and the backing instrumentation less pugnacious. At the midpoint of the album there's "No Color," a multifaceted song that flows like a daydream turned into a nightmare and features a guest rap by Islander member Mikey Carvajal.

Tracklisting:

“Helion”

“Lift”

“Decisions Are Death Here”

“Plasticine”

“No Color” (feat. Mikey Carvajal of Islander)

“Terra”

“Lush”

“Meridian Response”

“Photochrom”

“Ancient Geometry”

"Helion":

“Plasticine”:

“Lift”:

Ancient Geometry by VEXES

(Photo by Bobby Bates Photography)