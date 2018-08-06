VICIOUS RUMORS - Guitarist GEOFF THORPE Files New Thorpe Report Video

Ahead of the upcoming Vicious Rumors - Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary North American Tour, guitarist Geoff Thorpe has filmed a new Thorpe Report.

What started as a four week and 25-show tour has grown now to 45 dates booked in America and Canada with a East Coast and European leg of dates in the works for 2019. The first date in Europe is already confirmed for April 13th, 2019 at Delta Metal Meeting in Germany followed by the East Coast of the US in May/June 2019.

A special edition DVD, 40th Anniversary, Live In Germany, of last year's crushing show at the Bang Your Head Festival in Germany will be available directly from the band starting August 31st at the first show of the tour in Santa Rosa, CA at the University Of Rock. The DVD will be available only at the shows and online through the Vicious Rumors social media sites. This will be a limited edition filmed with 20 cameras, high-def audio and video masterful edited by Bernhard Baran. This full force footage and audio of the bands intense live power has been captured and will now be released with the 30th Anniversary Of Digital Dictator Tour.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

After crushing the world with the Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary Tour, Vicious Rumors is full speed ahead on a new studio album. The band has just re-signed with SPV/Steamhammer for two more studio albums.

Geoff Thorpe says: "We're so excited to continue with the incredible team at SPV/Steamhammer. We're honoured to move forward and be part of the great family and history!"

Olly Hahn (Head of SPV/Steamhammer) says: "Geoff and the band are real fighters and legends when it comes to US metal. Looking forward to a new crushing metal album… the ball is rolling again"!

Vicious Rumors is already in pre-production on the new material… the new album will hit the stores in summer 2019.