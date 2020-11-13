VICIOUS RUMORS Premier "Asylum Of Blood" Music Video; Celebration Decay Album Out Now

US metal legends, Vicious Rumors, have released a new single and video for "Asylum Of Blood", taken from their new album, Celebration Decay, out now. Watch the clip below.

The album was recorded and mixed between November 2019 and February 2020 at the Trident Studios in Pacheco, California, by Geoff Thorpe and Juan Urteaga.

Celebration Decay is available on CD DigiPak, 2LP, download and stream via SPV/Steamhammer. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Celebration Decay"

"Pulse Of The Dead"

"Arrival Of Desolation"

"Any Last Words"

"Asylum Of Blood"

"Darkness Divine"

"Long Way Home"

"Cold Blooded"

"Death Eternal"

"Collision Course Disaster"

"Masquerade Of Good Intentions"

"Asylum Of Blood" video:

"Celebration Decay" video:

"Pulse Of The Dead" video:

"Death Eternal" lyric video: