Victor Smolski’s ALMANAC Release Official Video Trailer #3 For Upcoming Kingslayer Album

Almanac, the symphonic metallers led by ex-Rage guitarist Victor Smolski, have released a third video trailer for their upcoming sophomore album, Kingslayer, out on November 24th via Nuclear Blast. Watch below.

Kingslayer was recorded with producer Andreas Herr at HeyDay Studios in Wuppertal, Germany. The cover artwork was once again created by Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák (Accept, Destruction).

"Our second strike is complete," reveals Victor Smolski and explains, that "Kingslayer is the logical follow-up to Tsar, just more compact, heavier and faster. The experience now under our belts gained from our many live experiences, including the two tours and festivals, has been fully implemented in the studio. The band have grown closer and stronger, you can feel this unified energy within the new tracks. We took a lot of time and gave our very best. Kingslayer is a crafted metal album with a lively power sound!"

Kingslayer tracklisting:

“Regicide”

“Children Of The Sacred Path”

“Guilty As Charged”

“Hail To The King”

“Losing My Mind”

“Kingslayer”

“Kingdom Of The Blind”

“Headstrong”

“Last Farewell”

“Red Flag”

“Children Of The Sacred Path” video:

“Losing My Mind” video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3: