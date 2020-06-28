Video Tribute Honoring First KISS Manager BILL AUCOIN On 10th Anniversary Of His Passing

Bill Aucoin (R.I.P.) managed KISS from 1973 to 1982. Ten years ago today, he passed away due to surgical complications from prostate cancer. A statement from Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons described him as "Our irreplaceable original manager, mentor and dear friend… Words cannot convey his impact on us or those close to him."

Now, a new video tribute honoring Aucoin's memory has surfaced.

"Sunday, June 28th, 2020 marks the 10th Anniversary of the loss of this legendary music visionary and one-of-a-kind friend, the likes of whom we'll never see again. To commemorate the man and his triumphs, dozens of his peers have honored Bill through a series of video selfies during the Corona Virus quarantine of 2020. We have compiled their works into this 17 minute video postcard. An endless sea of gratitude to everyone who participated or helped with this project". - Roman Fernandez

"A special thanks to Lydia Criss whose photo credit belongs in the closing credits but was through some shift in the space/time continuum omitted in this print of the film. The full 65 minute testimonials can be seen below."

Photographer Mark Weiss has shared an excerpt from his new book, The Decade That Rocked, detailing the tremendous change a meeting with Bill Aucoin would bring about:

"Meeting with KISS’ former manager Bill Aucoin, who was now representing Billy Idol, proved to be monumental in my life. Billy’s publicist, Ellen Zoe Golden, had me bring my portfolio to Olympic Tower in Midtown Manhattan to discuss setting up a shoot. It was a quick meeting; Bill and I had met the previous year when I had shot Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley as they were being interviewed by Gerry Rothberg for Circus. Bill was no longer managing KISS, and now all his attention was focused on his new client. I left Bill’s office with a big smile on my face. I walked out into the hallway and hit the button for the elevator. As the doors opened, I got on and noticed an attractive woman eyeing me. We were the only two on the elevator. Finally, she turned to me and said, 'What band are you in?' I responded, 'What makes you think I’m in a band?' Maybe it was the long hair and black leather pants. As wedescended the thirty-four flights to the ground floor, we started talking. She introduced herself to me. "My name is Suzanne. I used to work for Bill back in the ’70s when he managed KISS.” I told her I was a photographer, and that when KISS played the Garden in ’77 I had been arrested outside for selling my photos. That got a laugh out of her. We had dinner that evening, and within the year, I moved into her apartment in the city. Four years later, Suzanne and I were married. We have two beautiful kids together, Guy and Adele, and a grandson, Jax."

Learn more about Mark Weiss' incredible new book, The Decade That Rocked, at this location.