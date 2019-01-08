VINCE NEIL, SEBASTIAN BACH, RATT, QUIET RIOT, L.A. GUNS, SLAUGHTER, JACKYL And Others Confirmed For Canada's Inaugural Hair In The Fair Festival

Rose City Sports & Entertainment's Rock The Roses Concerts series presents Hair In The Fair, taking place July 11th - 13th at Niagara Regional Exhibition in Welland, Ontario (Canada).

Acts scheduled to perform include:

Thursday, July 11th - Revive The Rose, L.A. Guns starring Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns, Quiet Riot, Ratt.

Friday, July 12th - Lawless Sons, Sven Gali, Slaughter, Trailer Park Boys, Sebastian Bach.

Saturday, July 13th - Autograph, Black 'N Blue, Jackyl, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Vince Neil.

Organizers state:

GET READY TO “ROCK THE ROSES”

The Rock N Roll Party of the Summer will shake the foundation of the Golden Horseshoe.

On Thursday, ‘Hair In The Fair‘ party starts with an exclusive “Rock The Roses” Campers Giant BBQ featuring live entertainment throughout the day getting you primed to rock the night away! “Rip and Tear” your way to see L.A. Guns, then “Bang Your Head” with Quiet Riot and “Lay it Down” as we Ratt and Roll. We kick off the night with Revive The Rose!

Friday brings the Trailer Park Boys (Ricky, Julian and Bubbles) to ‘Hair In The Fair‘ for an unbelievable performance in between the thundering rock of Lawless Sons, Sven Gali, Slaughter and Canadian rock icon headliner Sebastian Bach.

Saturday, get ready to clap, throw the fists in the air, scream and “Turn Up The Radio” with Autograph, Black 'N Blue, Jackyl, Cinderella's Tom Keifer and headliner Vince Neil, the legendary Voice of Mötley Crüe singing all the classic Mötley Crüe hits!

And there are more to come!

‘Hair In the Fair‘ is a premiere Rock N Roll experience brought to you annually by Rose City Sports & Entertainment. This will be a true Rock N Roll Party. Be ready to “Kickstart My Heart” and “Rock The Roses”.

Further details and ticket information here.