VINCE NEIL Terminated From Celebrity Apprentice

A week after winning over $750,000 for charity on NBC's The New Celebrity Apprentice, Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil was “terminated” tonight - Monday, January 23rd, according to Matthew Wilkening of Ultimate Classic Rock.

Neil’s team, led by WNBA great Lisa Leslie, was tasked with promoting a health food brand by setting up a pop-up store on a California beach. His suggestion was to hire female fitness models to dance on the roof of their shop: "What’s more eye-catching than good-looking girls dancing to the beat?"

Neil wasn’t dissuaded when it was suggested that this could be a turn-off to the mothers who were supposed to be the primary sales target of the campaign. Leslie decided to go along with his idea.

Sure enough, the judges thought that Neil’s “model girls” were more of a distraction than an attraction. Host Arnold “The Governator” Schwarzenegger zeroed in on the "Girls Girls Girls" singer, saying his contribution “seemed to me the wrong decision.”

Neil initially tried to defend his actions, saying, “I still feel that it was in the spirit of health and the spirit of fitness. These girls weren’t in bikini tops like they were doing a bikini contest, it was like they were doing aerobics in a gym.”

Neil then shocked the room when asked who he thought should go home: “Just looking at the task today, and my performance, it would be me.” That was all Schwarzenegger needed to hear. “Vince, you just fell on your own sword. You just said that you should go. You were weak in this task, you’re terminated.”

