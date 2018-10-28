VINIE PAUL - Official Merch Store Launched

There is now a official merch store opened for drummer Vinnie Paul (Pantera, Hellyeah) at VinniePaulShop.com.

The official statement reads: "We are excited to announced the launch of Vinnie Paul’s official online store. Vinnie personally started this process during the summer of 2017. We just wish he could have been here to see it come to fruition."

TMZ reported that Hellyeah/Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, who passed away on June 22nd at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 54, died of an enlarged heart and heart disease.

From TMZ: "The Clark County Coroner tells TMZ that Vinnie died of dilated cardiomyopathy - an enlarged heart - as well as severe coronary artery disease - a heart condition. We're told he died of natural causes.

"As we reported .. Vinnie died in his sleep this past June at his Las Vegas home. His body was going to be buried in Texas next to his mom and his late brother, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott - who was tragically murdered on stage during a show.

"Like we told you... Vinnie was laid to rest in a custom KISS casket, identical to the one his brother was buried in. Gene Simmons and co. provided the casket as a gift to Vinnie's family. He was buried in some of his own clothes - including his hat, shoes and flannel... among other items."