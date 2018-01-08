VINNIE PAUL's Tour Bus Up For Sale

A 1995 Eagle 45', 11 Bunk Tour Bus owned by Pantera and Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul, and purchased from Tim McGraw, is up for grabs on eBay. Priced at US $45,000.00, the auction ends January 15th.

Powered by a Detroit 60 series motor, the tour bus features Automatic Allison push button transmission with five speed engine retarder. Cummins Onan generator with brand new wiring and electrical boxes. Five rooftops for a/c and heat throughout. Full size refrigerator, restroom, kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.



