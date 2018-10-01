VINNIE VINCENT - Former KISS Guitarist's Two Graceland Shows Will Now Be "Full Shred"
October 1, 2018, 2 hours ago
Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent's upcoming concerts at Graceland, on December 7th and 8th, will now be "full shred".
A message from the Vinnie Vincent Live Facebook page states: "Even WE are excited to announce that Vinnie Vincent's Graceland shows will now be full shred! Vinnie had been talking about it for a few weeks, but it is now official. Buckle your seat belts!"
For tickets and info for both shows, head here.