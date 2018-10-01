VINNIE VINCENT - Former KISS Guitarist's Two Graceland Shows Will Now Be "Full Shred"

October 1, 2018, 2 hours ago

news hard rock riff notes vinnie vincent kiss

VINNIE VINCENT - Former KISS Guitarist's Two Graceland Shows Will Now Be "Full Shred"

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent's upcoming concerts at Graceland, on December 7th and 8th, will now be "full shred".

A message from the Vinnie Vincent Live Facebook page states: "Even WE are excited to announce that Vinnie Vincent's Graceland shows will now be full shred! Vinnie had been talking about it for a few weeks, but it is now official. Buckle your seat belts!"

For tickets and info for both shows, head here.



Featured Audio

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN - "Aeolian" (M-Theory)

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN - "Aeolian" (M-Theory)

Featured Video

DARK SARAH - "Sky Sailing"

DARK SARAH - "Sky Sailing"

Latest Reviews