VINNIE VINCENT - Former KISS Guitarist's Two Graceland Shows Will Now Be "Full Shred"

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent's upcoming concerts at Graceland, on December 7th and 8th, will now be "full shred".

A message from the Vinnie Vincent Live Facebook page states: "Even WE are excited to announce that Vinnie Vincent's Graceland shows will now be full shred! Vinnie had been talking about it for a few weeks, but it is now official. Buckle your seat belts!"

