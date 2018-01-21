VINNIE VINCENT Makes First Public Appearance In Over 20 Years, Performs With Former VVI Vocalist ROBERT FLEISCHMAN; Video Interview Available

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent was the featured guest for the Atlanta KISS Expo 2018, taking place this weekend (January 19th - 20th) in Atlanta, GA. Vinnie did in fact go through with his first public appearance in almost 25 years,which can be viewed below.

Vinnie performed at the Expo with formner Vinnie Vincent Invasion vocalist Robert Fleischman. Fan-filmed video is available below.< /p>

Vinnie was a member of KISS from 1982 until mid-1984 during the band's transition out of their 1973–1983 makeup period. He was the last member to wear a unique makeup/costume configuration known as the character of Ankh Warrior, until he and the band were first shown without the makeup during an interview on MTV in September 1983.