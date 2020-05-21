VINNY APPICE Discusses "Monsters And Heroes" Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO On New Iron City Rocks Podcast; Audio

In Episode #438 of the Iron City Rocks podcast, Vinny Appice talks about the special version of “Monsters & Heroes”, released on the 10th anniversary of the death of Vinny’s long-time bandmate and friend, Ronnie James Dio.

The track originally appeared on the 2017 album Sinister by Appice (featuring Vinny and brother Carmine Appice). Vinny talks about how Paul Shortino came up with the lyrics as a tribute to Ronnie, putting the video together, working with his brother Carmine, how playing varies with two drummers, and new material from Last In Line.

Tune in here.

Performers on “Monsters & Heroes” are as follows:

Carmine Appice - drums

Vinny Appice - drums

Artie Dillon - guitar / vocals

Jim Crean - vocals