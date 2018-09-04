VINTERSEA Premiere “The Gravity Of Fall” Video

This summer, female-fronted melodic metal band Vintersea had the opportunity to embark on our first tour with The Anima Effect and The Devils of Loudun. Covering three states and over 2,000 miles, Vintersea traversed some of the United States' most beautiful locations during the Summer Prognosis 2018 tour. A new video for “The Gravity Of Fall” is streaming below.

Following the release of "The Gravity Of Fall", Vintersea will be providing direct live support to Australian melodic metal titans Ne Obliviscaris during the Portland, OR date of their upcoming U.S. Tour.

