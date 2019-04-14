VIO-LENCE Perform Eternal Nightmare Album In Its Entirety At Comeback Show In Oakland; Video Available

April 14, 2019, an hour ago

news vio-lence heavy metal

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal legends, Vio-Lence, played a reunion concert on Saturday, April 13th at the Oakland Metro in Oakland, CA. Vio-lence performed their debut album, Eternal Nightmare, in its entirety. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Check out soundcheck footage below.

The lineup for the show was as follows:

Sean Killian - Vocals
Phil Demmel - Guitar
Ray Vegas - Guitar
Deen Dell - Bass
Perry Strickland -Drums

Vio-Lence and Sacred Reich are joining forces for a May 31st concert at The Regent in Los Angeles, California. Support on the night comes from Excel and Sworn Enemy.

Get tickets here.



