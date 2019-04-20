VIO-LENCE Perform EXODUS Classic "A Lesson In Violence" With Guitarist GARY HOLT In Oakland; Three-Camera Footage Available
April 20, 2019, an hour ago
San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal legends, Vio-lence played in Oakland, CA on April 14th. Video of the band performing the Exodus classic "A Lesson In Violence" with Gary Holt of Exodus / Slayer courtesy of Capital Chaos TV can be viewed below.
Vio-lence performed their debut album, Eternal Nightmare, in its entirety on Saturday, April 13th in Oakland. Fan-filmed video is available below.
Check out soundcheck footage below.
The lineup for the show was as follows:
Sean Killian - Vocals
Phil Demmel - Guitar
Ray Vegas - Guitar
Deen Dell - Bass
Perry Strickland -Drums
Vio-Lence and Sacred Reich are joining forces for a May 31st concert at The Regent in Los Angeles, California. Support on the night comes from Excel and Sworn Enemy.
Get tickets here.