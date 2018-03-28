VIO-LENCE Vocalist SEAN KILLIAN Recovering From Liver Transplant Surgery

Vio-Lence singer Sean Killian (who has been suffering from stage 4 cirrohsis of the liver) underwent a liver transplant surgery on Monday (March 26th) in San Francisco, California. The living donor was Sean's brother-in-law, Kevin Rivero. Both are recovering at UCSF (University of California, San Francisco ) in the Intensive Care Unit.

A message from Sean's wife, Dana Rivero Killian, states: "Sean would like you all to know he is eternally grateful for all the love and support these past couple of years and fully intends to return to the stage once he is healed and ready to bring it! (No. NOT a Vio-ence reunion, so don't ask.)

"I think we could all use a celebratory concert! We all have a great deal to be thankful for.

"There are simply too many people to mention by name. You know who you are."

Killian On Command - the benefit concert for Sean Killian - took place at The Midway, in San Francisco on January 20th.

The fundraiser to help Sean and his family with expenses during this time of treatment and recovery, which featured members of Testament, Exodus, Forbidden and Vio-lence, was livestreamed by BB TV and can be seen in it's entirety here. Watch some fan-filmed video below.