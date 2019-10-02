VIOGRESSION – A Pure Formality EP To Receive CD Reissue; CYNIC, Former DEATH Members Guest On Tracks

Temple Of Darkness Records has reissued Viogression’s 2014 EP, A Pure Formality, on MCD, limited to 500 copies.

Vocalist Brian DeNeffe has done his best work to date; his sickening voice is not human but the sonic representation of rot and decay.

The superb guitars riffs & solos are of extreme beauty and the bass and drums are technically perfect. As guest musicians, Paul Masvidal (Cynic) and James Murphy (Obituary, Death, Cancer)

The overall aura of A Pure Formality is dramatic, intense, emotive and yet brutal. Find additional information here.