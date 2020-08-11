Virtual Bass Lesson With DAVID ELLEFSON, Private Zoom With HALESTORM Among Exclusive Experiences To Benefit MusiCares

MusiCares and Charitybuzz have teamed up to launch an incredible array of experiences with some of music's biggest artists and most successful producers, engineers and more. Starting today, you can bid on exclusive experiences with David Ellefson of Megadeth, members of Halestorm, and many more. Best of all, proceeds from the auctions will benefit MusiCares' efforts to support music people in need.

This exciting auction includes private Zoom sessions, virtual lessons, song evaluations, meet and greets and more, providing a rare chance to interact one-on-one with the professionals responsible for some of the most memorable music of all-time, such as Grammy-nominated producer/mixer Tim Palmer, who has made music with David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne, U2, Robert Plant, Pearl Jam and many more.

"I have been very fortunate to work with many music legends during my career," said Palmer. "On my Zoom call I look forward to sharing stories, experiences, disasters and any wisdom that I may have acquired during the last 40 years. I have lots to tell, so please donate generously and support the very important MusiCares!"

Among the lineup of one-of-a-kind experiences up for auction:

- Virtual Bass Lesson with Grammy winner and bassist of Megadeth, David Ellefson

- Private Zoom with Grammy winners Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger of Halestorm

- Zoom Session with Grammy-nominated producer/mixer Tim Palmer

Further details here.