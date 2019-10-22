VISCERAL DISGORGE Announce North American Tour For 2020

Fresh off Bloodletting North America XIII, the Baltimore-based American death metallers Visceral Disgorge announce a new tour of North America. The band will hit the road with UK's Ingested as headliners early 2020 for a whole month of touring. Special guests include Cabal, Splattered (selected dates only) and more to be announced.

January

30 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

February

1 - Montreal, QC - Foufunes Electriques

2 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

4 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

6 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

7 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

8 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Astoria

13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

14 - Curpertino, CA - The X-Bar

15 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's

16 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

20 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

21 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Rock Bar

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

25 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

March

1 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

Visceral Disgorge released their sophomore studio album, Slithering Evisceration, in September on Agonia Records. The album entered Billboard's Heatseekers chart at #38 in its first week of release, and was followed by a massive tour with across North America, featuring Disentomb and Signs Of The Swarm. It's the band's first new album in eight years.



Visceral Disgorge vocalist Travis Werner commented on the new release: "We had a lot of bumps in the road over the years that we had to overcome, but I think that essentially it made the band stronger and more ferocious over time.This album is much faster and more aggressive than our last album with lyrical themes inspired more by science fiction and cosmic horror as opposed to the old hack and slash. V.D. is back...the beast has awaken from its ancient slumber ready to obliterate all who stand in its way!".

Slithering Evisceration was recorded, mixed and mastered by Drew Lamond at Wright Way Studios (Dying Fetus, Misery Index). The album artwork was created by Stephen Somers.

Tracklisting:

"Fucked Into Oblivion"

"Architects Of Warping Flesh"

"Saprogenic Deformation"

"Absorbed By The Swarm"

"Siphoning Cosmic Sentience"

"Necrotic Biogenesis"

"Spawn Of Putridity"

"Transfixed In Torture"