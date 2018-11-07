VISCERAL DISGORGE Posts Drum Cam Footage From Kansas City Show
November 7, 2018, 34 minutes ago
U.S..-based brutal death metal band Visceral Disgorge have posted a video of their drummer, William Denne, performing at The Riot Room in Kansas City (MO) on October 29th. The video was shot by Sick Drummer Magazine at Visceral Disgorge's ongoing North American tour with Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation and Krisiun. The tour will run through November 17th.
Remaining dates:
November
7 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
9 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar 'N Grill
11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
14 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Ent. Center
15 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
16 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
17 - Reading, PA - Reverb