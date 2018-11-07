VISCERAL DISGORGE Posts Drum Cam Footage From Kansas City Show

U.S..-based brutal death metal band Visceral Disgorge have posted a video of their drummer, William Denne, performing at The Riot Room in Kansas City (MO) on October 29th. The video was shot by Sick Drummer Magazine at Visceral Disgorge's ongoing North American tour with Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation and Krisiun. The tour will run through November 17th.

Remaining dates:

November

7 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

9 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar 'N Grill

11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Ent. Center

15 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

16 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

17 - Reading, PA - Reverb