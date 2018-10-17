VISCERAL DISGORGE Sign With Agonia Records; On Tour With SUFFOCATION This Month

US-based brutal death metal band, Visceral Disgorge, have signed a worldwide record deal with Agonia Records. The five piece from Baltimore, MD, is currently gearing up to kick off a North American tour with Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation and Krisiun, this October 21st in Wantagh, NY. The tour will run through November 17th. Watch the tour trailer below.

Frontman Travis Werner commented on the signing: "When our guitarist Steve Rosenzweig passed away, we weren't really sure what to do with Visceral Disgorge (visit this link for more details). But there was a huge ground swell of support that's now pushed us to get out on the road across the world. So, we continued writing, and now the time has come to unleash some new material. Agonia Records has become a force to be reckoned with, and has become home to some of our favorites. We are honored to be moving forward with them, and be sure to catch us on the road this month with Suffocation on Frank Mullen's final tour!"

Emerging from the violence-ridden bowels of Baltimore, Maryland, Visceral Disgorge began vomiting forth their unique style of brutal death metal; captivating the enthusiasts of brutality everywhere. In late 2009, the band signed with an independent Japanese death metal label Amputated Vein Records, and, shortly after, prepared their debut album, Ingesting Putridity. The debut showcased the graphic illustrations of renowned Japanese artist Toshihiro Egawa for the album artwork. The imagery and lyrical content primarily focuses on gratuitous graphic violence, which is highly influenced by various works of horror fiction, science fiction, and horror films. The album received critical acclaim from sveral sources, including Decibel Magazine, and is now considered by many as a death metal classic.

Shortly following the release of Ingesting Putridity, Visceral Disgorge started gaining momentum, and quickly developed a loyal national and international following. The demand facilitated metal festival appearances throughout the United States and abroad, such as Maryland Deathfest (IX, XIV), Netherlands Deathfest, Frankfurt Deathfest, Las Vegas Deathfest, Puerto Rico Metal Demolition Fest, Chicago Domination Fest, New York Deathfest, New Jersey Deathfest, Philadelphia Infest, Delaware Deathfest, Brutality Reigns Fest, Louisville Death Fest, Bay Area Deathfest, Hammersonic, among other festivals sharing the stage and holding their own among some of the industries top heavyweights.

In 2016, Visceral Disgorge embarked on a successful 3-week European tour supporting Disentomb throughout the EU and UK. In 2017, the band toured across Canada with Psycroptic and Archspire, followed by a slot on the Devastation on the Nation Tour, which featured Cryptopsy, Decrepit Birth, Rivers of Nihil, The Zenith Passage, The Kennedy Veil, and Gloom. This was followed by Bloodletting North America with Origin, Archspire, Defeated Sanity, Dyscarnate, and The Kennedy Veil. Currently, they are embarking on the final tour of Suffocation's Frank Mullen alongside Cattle Decapitation, and Krisiun, and recording their sophomore release. Having partnered with Extreme Management Group, Continental Concerts USA, MAD Tourbooking, and, now, Agonia Records, many great things lay on the horizon as they become an even more dominant force in extreme metal.

Tour dates:

October

21 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Concert Hall

22 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Down

23 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

24 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

25 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

27 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Grill

29 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

30 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

November

1 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center

2 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

3 - Portland, OR - Lola's Room

4 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

5 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

6 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

9 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar 'N Grill

11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Ent. Center

15 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

16 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

17 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Tickets here. Lineup:

Travis Werner - vocals

Charlie Marvel - guitars

Steve Miles - guitars

Eric Little - bass

Billy Denne - drums