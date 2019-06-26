VISIGOTH Guitarist JAMISON PALMER Talks Gearing Up For New Album - "This Time We Won't Be Putting Any Deadlines On Ourselves"

Mick Burgess at Metal Express Radio recently sat down with Visigoth guitarist Jamison Palmer to talk about the band's return to the UK, the latest single "Bells Of Awakening", and starting work on their third album. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

MER: Last year's tour were your first UK shows. How did it feel to finally make it over to the home of Judas Priest, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden?

Palmer: "It felt great. Most of the music I listen to is from the UK from the 1960`s through to the 1980`s. For me it feels really good and it feels almost like returning home even though we`re not from here. I just love Deep Purple, Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath. I started playing guitar because of Tony Iommi. I also love Grim Reaper, Angel Witch and Tytan. There's been so many great bands from the UK."

MER: Do you think your experience of making that first album combined with your experience on the road gave you that edge to take your vison to the next level (on second album Conqueror's Oath)?

Palmer: "We learned a lot from that record and tour. It was a fairly painful record to make. We were rushed and were fairly tight on time. I went a little grey and lost some hair off the top of my head due to the stress. We did, however, learn a lot about making a record from that experience. Hopefully the next one will be a step forward. This time we won`t be putting any deadlines on ourselves. We`ll go into the studio when we`re ready."

2018 was the breakthrough year for Visigoth, and 2019 is looking just as bright for the Salt Lake City powerforce. The band have released a 7" entitled Bells Of Awakening with two brand new songs: “Fireseeker” and “Abysswalker”. Listen to both songs below.

Comments Visigoth: "We are emerging from the abyss with a new two-song 7" that we are looking forward to unleashing onstage across Europe this summer! Of course this is just a foreshadowing of bigger things to come, but we hope that the hordes will be placated - if temporarily - by this humble offering. We'll leave it up to the listener to explore the unifying theme that ties the lyrics and artwork together, but rest assured that musically not much has changed. Love it or hate it, this is still straightfoward heavy metal done the way we’ve always done it. Without further ado, the road calls once again, and we answer with fervent hunger!"

