VISIGOTH Name Five Influential Records When Recording Conqueror’s Oath – “Gotta Start With MANOWAR Of Course…”

In the video below, Salt Lake City metallers Visigoth name five influential records when recording their 2018 album Conqueror’s Oath, including Manowar’s Battle Hymns, Bathory’s Under The Sign Of The Black Mark, Heavy Load’s Death Or Glory, Twisted Tower Dire’s The Isle Of Hydra, and Riot’s Thundersteel.

2018 was the breakthrough year for Visigoth, and 2019 is looking just as bright for the Salt Lake City powerforce. The band have released a 7" entitled Bells Of Awakening with two brand new songs: “Fireseeker” and “Abysswalker”. Listen to both songs below.

Comments Visigoth: "We are emerging from the abyss with a new two-song 7" that we are looking forward to unleashing onstage across Europe this summer! Of course this is just a foreshadowing of bigger things to come, but we hope that the hordes will be placated - if temporarily - by this humble offering. We'll leave it up to the listener to explore the unifying theme that ties the lyrics and artwork together, but rest assured that musically not much has changed. Love it or hate it, this is still straightfoward heavy metal done the way we’ve always done it. Without further ado, the road calls once again, and we answer with fervent hunger!"