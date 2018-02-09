VISIGOTH Streaming Conqueror's Oath Album In It's Entirety

Salt Lake City's traditional metal champions, Visigoth, have released their sophomore album, Conqueror's Oath, via Metal Blade Records. The full album is available for streaming below. Order the new album in a variety of formats here.

Conqueror's Oath tracklisting:

"Steel And Silver"

"Warrior Queen"

"Outlive Them All"

"Hammerforged"

"Traitor's Gate"

"Salt City"

"Blades In The Night"

"The Conqueror's Oath"

Album stream:

"Warrior Queen" video:

Tour dates:

February

17 - Würzburg, Germany - Metal Assault Festival

18 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records Store

19 - Berlin, Germany - Cortina

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms

21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner

22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage

23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus

24 - Lünen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival

25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound

28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez

March

1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live

2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest

3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest

6 - Göppingen, Germany - Zille

7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble

8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario

9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival