VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Debut "Heroes Of The Dawn" Lyric Video; Wanderers Album Details Revealed

"Heroes Of The Dawn" is the first glimpse of a new chapter for Visions Of Atlantis. Epic melodies take the listener into an unknown world in which symphonic metal reigns. A captivating chorus gives the listener hope for more and awakens anticipation for Wanderers. Today, Visions Of Atlantis release the first lyric video for the new single, “Heroes Of The Dawn” (watch below).

This will be one of the most intense and profound symphonic metal albums of the last 15 years. At the end of August, a breathtaking journey will commence: Visions Of Atlantis start their musical search to find the truth and light that lies inside each one of us, overcoming the dangers and fears, daring to sail the seas that lead to self-realization, raising love as banner.

Visions Of Atlantis on the new album: “This is our heart & soul, the essence of Visions Of Atlantis.”

Wanderers, out on August 30 via Napalm Records, will be available in the following formats:

- Earbook incl 7“ Single with exclusive Track “Memento“ and full instrumental album – Strictly limited to 500 copies

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl (Gold) – Strictly limited to 200 copies – Napalm Records Shop only!

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl (Ocean Blue) – Strictly limited to 500 copies

- Digipack + 2 Bonus Tracks

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Release My Symphony"

"Heroes Of The Dawn"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"A Journey To Remember"

"A Life Of Our Own"

"To The Universe"

"Into The Light"

"The Silent Scream"

"The Siren & The Sailor"

"Wanderers"

"At The End Of The World"

Bonus tracks:

"Bring The Storm"

"In And Out of Love"

"Heroes Of The Dawn" lyric video:

Studio Series #1: Drums

Studio Series #2: Bass:

Studio Series #3: Guitars:

Visions of Atlantis is set for heavy touring in 2019. At Bang Your Head!! Festival in Germany, the band around singer Clémentine Delauney will play a very special show with Orchestra for the first time ever - a must see for every fan of the genre. This occasion will also be recorded for the band’s first ever Blu-ray/DVD to be released in 2020.

End of August starts the album release tour through Germany and Austria, before they hit the road with Freedom Call. Don’t miss the breathtaking show, including songs of the new album Wanderers.

Tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Emilie Garcin)