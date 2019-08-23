VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - Official Video For New Single "Nothing Lasts Forever" Released

Visions Of Atlantis will release their new album, Wanderers, on August 30 via Napalm Records. Following their chart breaking album, The Deep & The Dark (2018), the band adds another spectacular album to their repertoire.

They have released a new video for the song "Nothing Lasts Forever", which can be viewed below

"This is by far the richest and most emotional video VOA has ever released," the band says. "It perfectly vehicles the universal message of the song 'Nothing Lasts Forever', which is about living the moment and cherishing the present with our loved ones, before they go. We shot this video in the beautiful Styria in Austria, with nature and the very old castle Rothenfels as environments, to convey the timeless aspect of our message. Despite the sad connotation of the song theme, this video isn’t dark for a metal band video, as we do believe the overall message to be positive and that it will touch music lovers of all genres and ages."

Wanderers will be available in the following formats:

- Earbook incl 7“ Single with exclusive Track “Memento“ and full instrumental album – Strictly limited to 500 copies

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl (Gold) – Strictly limited to 200 copies – Napalm Records Shop only!

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl (Ocean Blue) – Strictly limited to 500 copies

- Digipack + 2 Bonus Tracks

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Release My Symphony"

"Heroes Of The Dawn"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"A Journey To Remember"

"A Life Of Our Own"

"To The Universe"

"Into The Light"

"The Silent Scream"

"The Siren & The Sailor"

"Wanderers"

"At The End Of The World"

Bonus tracks:

"Bring The Storm"

"In And Out of Love"

"Heroes Of The Dawn" lyric video:

!A Journey To Remember"

End of August starts the album release tour through Germany and Austria, before they hit the road with Freedom Call. Don’t miss the breathtaking show, including songs of the new album Wanderers.

Tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Emilie Garcin)