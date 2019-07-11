VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Studio Series #4: Male Vocals (Video)

Visions Of Atlantis will release their new album, Wanderers, on August 30 via Napalm Records. Following their chart breaking album, The Deep & The Dark (2018), the band adds another spectacular album to their repertoire.

A fourth episode of the band's studio series is now available. Watch four segments below:

Studio Series #1: Drums

Studio Series #2: Bass:

Studio Series #3: Guitars:

Studio Series #4: Male Vocals:

Wanderers, out on August 30 via Napalm Records, will be available in the following formats:

- Earbook incl 7“ Single with exclusive Track “Memento“ and full instrumental album – Strictly limited to 500 copies

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl (Gold) – Strictly limited to 200 copies – Napalm Records Shop only!

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl (Ocean Blue) – Strictly limited to 500 copies

- Digipack + 2 Bonus Tracks

Tracklisting:

"Release My Symphony"

"Heroes Of The Dawn"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"A Journey To Remember"

"A Life Of Our Own"

"To The Universe"

"Into The Light"

"The Silent Scream"

"The Siren & The Sailor"

"Wanderers"

"At The End Of The World"

Bonus tracks:

"Bring The Storm"

"In And Out of Love"

"Heroes Of The Dawn" lyric video:

Visions of Atlantis is set for heavy touring in 2019. At Bang Your Head!! Festival in Germany, the band around singer Clémentine Delauney will play a very special show with Orchestra for the first time ever - a must see for every fan of the genre. This occasion will also be recorded for the band’s first ever Blu-ray/DVD to be released in 2020.

End of August starts the album release tour through Germany and Austria, before they hit the road with Freedom Call. Don’t miss the breathtaking show, including songs of the new album Wanderers.

(Photo - Emilie Garcin)