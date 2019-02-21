VIVIAN CAMPBELL On His Time In DIO - "We Got A Flat Salary That Was Less Than The Road Crew"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to ex-Dio, Last In Line and Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell. Campbell, spoke about his battle with cancer, Last In Line's new album, and not getting paid in Dio, which resulted in him getting fired.

When asked about getting fired for standing up for himself because of payments that were promised but not delivered, Campbell reveals: "I was in my early twenties and it wasn't about the money to me but it's about the principle, I'm very very big on principle. When somebody makes me a promise I expect them to keep it because I keep my word, that's just the way I was brought up. When I tell somebody I'm going to do something I meet my commitments. Ronnie had made us a promise and payment and we worked for very little money, less than our road crew and the band was very successful. Back then people bought records and we were selling a lot of records and we were all very involved in the creative process, it was really a collaborative process. We were kind of squeezed. Wendy Dio never really saw it as a band. She never really saw the value in the band and that's something that really really upset me.

"After I was fired I think Ronnie knew better he understood the real magic that the original band had and the chemistry we had and how we created together. I think Ronnie was really fearful of her and he never stood up. Like I said it was never about money I just wanted what Ronnie promised, it was a contract that was between the four of us and and he just wasn't man enough to follow through on it and and I called him on it and I got fired as a result. It was very painful for me for many years. We never got royalty checks that was the whole issue, we worked for for minimum wage even though we were writing the music we got no royalties, we got none of the merchandise or the t-shirts or those ticket sales for the venues or anything. We got a flat salary that was less than the road crew."

Listen to the interview below: