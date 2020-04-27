VIXEN Bassist SHARE ROSS To Participate In Online Female Fest In May

The Online Female Fest is the first virtual female festival in history.

It is estimated that, as of April 2020, around 5 billion people are on lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This translated into loss of jobs, loved ones and temporary freedom to attend any type of live events.

The current crisis has impacted many sectors worldwide and especially musicians and the music industry. Female artists have been impacted even more as a result of an underlying situation. In fact, research conducted in 2017 showed that only 16.8% of all active artists are women, in addition to having a lower income compared to their male counterpart.

In this situation, it is even more important to give voice to female creators, while bringing joy and hope into the homes of billions of people in isolation, thanks to the healing power of music.

The World is facing a unique challenge and women can be a driving force in this historical moment. These are the feelings behind the creation of the first Online Female Fest.

The virtual festival will be held on Saturday, May 16th from 6.00 p.m. CEST and will be hosted on StageIt, the premier online live concert platform, while artists will livestream their sets from home.

Tickets will be on ‘pay what you can basis’ (suggested minimum $5), as we keep in mind that most people have recently lost their jobs or a part of their income and we want this festival to be accessible to as many as possible.

ALL THE PROCEEDS OF THE FESTIVAL WILL BE DONATED TO HELP MUSICIANS UK to financially support many artists who are currently out of a job.

The registration on the Stageit.com platform is FREE and people can register via email or Facebook.