VIXEN Vocalist JANET GARDNER - “We Are Going To Do A Live CD”

In a new interview with All Music & All Bands: National & Worldwide, Vixen vocalist Janet Gardner reveals that the band will be recording their August 12th concert at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois for an upcoming live CD.

Says Janet, “We are going to do a live CD for Vixen which will be recorded at the Arcada Theater in Chicago in August which will also include a couple of bonus surprises.”

Janet Gardner will release her new solo album on August 18th via Pavement Entertainment.

Teaming up with guitarist/songwriter/producer Justin James (having worked with Staind, Collective Soul, Tyketto), Gardner has ventured into the solo realm to unleash a new side of her musical creativity. Together, Janet and James have penned a collection of emotionally charged songs with gritty grooves, infectious hooks, and inspired lyrics that merge hard rock influences from the last four decades.

A sample teaser was put up on YouTube and literally exploded overnight. This quickly landed a deal with Pavement Entertainment. Early feedback on the album has stated that "Janet's voice is just as dynamic and powerful as it was back in 1988. Rock fans are going to be blown away by this solo album".

The album sampler can be viewed below. The full length self-titled debut will be released on August 18th worldwide via Pavement Entertainment in conjunction with Pavement's cohorts Eternal Sound Records for Europe.

In an era primarily dominated by male rock musicians, Vixen's all female line up matched with their undeniable musicianship and Gardner's unique and powerful vocal style propelled the band quickly to Gold Album status and earned the band critically acclaimed success that is still celebrated to this day. Vixen, along with their predecessors, helped pave the way for the current wave and success of female fronted acts such as Halestorm, In This Moment, The Pretty Reckless, and many others.

For more information visit Gardner's official Facebook page here and PavementMusic.com.