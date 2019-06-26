VLTIMAS Featuring Former MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT Perform BLACK SABBATH's "Black Sabbath" In London; Video
June 26, 2019, an hour ago
Vltimas, the extreme metal formation consisting of David Vincent (ex-Morbid Angel), Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen (ex-Mayhem, Aura Noir), and Flo Mounier (Cryptopsy), performed a cover of Black Sabbath's "Black Sabbath" during their show on June 21 at the Underworld in London, England. Check out this fan-filmed video:
Vltimas released their debut album, Something Wicked Marches In, back in March via Season Of Mist. Order the album here.
A behemoth of death metal extremity, Something Wicked Marches In sees these titans bring their prodigious talents to bear on a commanding synthesis of their storied histories. Vltimas is nothing short of extreme metal royalty, and 'Something Wicked...' is a forceful statement of intent.
Trackisting:
"Something Wicked Marches In"
"Praevalidus"
"Total Destroy!"
"Monolilith"
"Truth And Consequence"
"Last Ones Alive Win Nothing"
"Everlasting"
"Diabolus Est Sanguis"
"Marching On"
Album stream:
"Diabolus Est Sanguis" lyric video:
Vltimas is:
David Vincent - Vocals
Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen - Guitars
Flo Mounier - Drums
(Photo - Tina K Photography)