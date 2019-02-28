VLTIMAS Featuring Former MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT Streaming New Song "Monolilith"
February 28, 2019, 5 minutes ago
Vltimas, the extreme metal formation consisting of David Vincent (ex-Morbid Angel), Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen (ex-Mayhem, Aura Noir), and Flo Mounier (Cryptopsy), will release their debut album, Something Wicked Marches In, on March 29th via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the track "Monolilith", below.
A behemoth of death metal extremity, Something Wicked Marches In sees these titans bring their prodigious talents to bear on a commanding synthesis of their storied histories. Vltimas is nothing short of extreme metal royalty, and 'Something Wicked...' is a forceful statement of intent.
Trackisting:
"Something Wicked Marches In"
"Praevalidus"
"Total Destroy!"
"Monolilith"
"Truth And Consequence"
"Last Ones Alive Win Nothing"
"Everlasting"
"Diabolus Est Sanguis"
"Marching On"
"Monolilith":
"Diabolus Est Sanguis" lyric video:
"Total Destroy!":
"Praevalidus":
Teaser:
Vltimas is:
David Vincent - Vocals
Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen - Guitars
Flo Mounier - Drums
(Photo - Tina K Photography)