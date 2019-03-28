VLTIMAS Featuring Former MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT Streaming Something Wicked Marches In Album In Full
March 28, 2019, 32 minutes ago
Vltimas, the extreme metal formation consisting of David Vincent (ex-Morbid Angel), Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen (ex-Mayhem, Aura Noir), and Flo Mounier (Cryptopsy), will release their debut album, Something Wicked Marches In, tomorrow, Friday, March 29, via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and find an advanced album stream below.
A behemoth of death metal extremity, Something Wicked Marches In sees these titans bring their prodigious talents to bear on a commanding synthesis of their storied histories. Vltimas is nothing short of extreme metal royalty, and 'Something Wicked...' is a forceful statement of intent.
Trackisting:
"Something Wicked Marches In"
"Praevalidus"
"Total Destroy!"
"Monolilith"
"Truth And Consequence"
"Last Ones Alive Win Nothing"
"Everlasting"
"Diabolus Est Sanguis"
"Marching On"
Album stream:
"Diabolus Est Sanguis" lyric video:
Vltimas is:
David Vincent - Vocals
Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen - Guitars
Flo Mounier - Drums
(Photo - Tina K Photography)