Vocalist MARQ TORIEN Talks Original BULLETBOYS Line-Up Reunion - "It's Better Than The Old Days; We Definitely Have The Chemistry"

On the latest episode of the 80’s Glam Metalcast, BullerBoys vocalist Marq Torien talks about the reunion of the original line-up, the classic albums, what Torien learned from Ted Templeman, and he looks back on the BulletBoys' 1988 tour with Winger and Cinderella.

On the new BulletBoys material

Torien: "I've been doing a lot of writing and recording. Trying to rise to the occasion and keep a good perspective on everything. It's going amazing in the studio, but it's not easy to do it under quarantine. You ever seen Fight Club? Our band is kinda like Fight Club, we don't talk about Fight Club! I will share that there is a lot of stuff being thrown around musically. We have a big surprise coming for people in the next few months. We've been cooking some stuff in the BulletBoys kitchen. It's sounding amazing. It's going to be produced by some of the family that worked on our first record. Not to give away too much. When the four of us get together, it just has that sound man. We are working on a new video too. Hopefully it will be out by the end of the summer."

On reuniting the original line up

Torien: "It's better than the old days because we've have grown as people and as musicians. We definitely have the chemistry, it never left. It was really about finding a way to be loving each other in the now. Not focusing on things that did or didn't happen in the past."

On their debut album being 32 years ago

Torien: "No man, it doesn't feel like it's been that long at all. It's very trippy. We get older, but we are still young in spirit. I love our first record. It holds up to this day and it is remarkable what we did at that time. It's one of those classics."

On their first big tour with Cinderella

Torien: "There's a lot of things I can't talk about on the grounds. We were out of control in the BulletBoys. We were partying day and night. We were so blessed because it was an amazing tour. Especially being out with Tom (Keifer). Tom was so meticulous. Every night he was on, sweating from head to toe. We would get a little crazy partying and Tom would put a saddle on us and say 'Guys, we have to talk! We have a long tour, you guys gotta get some rest.' We would listen to him. He was always teaching us really cool things. I have so much respect for him."