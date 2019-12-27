Vocalist NORMAN SKINNER Announces Second SKINNER Solo Album

Heavy metal vocalist Norman “The Metal Chameleon” Skinner (Niviane \ Imagika \ Hellscream) has released details for his second full-length Skinner solo album titled The Dark Design.

The upcoming effort features 12 all new original tracks infused with elements of power, thrash and modern metal currently being slotted for a summer 2020 release.

The Dark Design is being engineered by Zack Ohren (All Shall Perish \ Machine Head) of Castle Ultimate Productions.

Norman comments regarding the new album:

“This will mark 6 years since the release of my first solo album Sleepwalkers and I couldn’t be more excited. I’ve been lucky enough to work with some fantastic musicians on songs for this next release. Unfortunately, I had been extremely busy writing and recording albums with Niviane, Hellscream, Imagika and Dire Peril so my next solo release always took a back seat until now. 2020 is the year the album gets finished and released to the metal masses!”

Tracklisting:

“A Sea Of Melancholy”

“What’s Left Inside”

“The Haunting Hours”

“How Many Ways I Can Die”

“The Ferryman”

“In Silence”

“My Tribulation”

“Among The Ashes”

“Cain”

“Unfinished”

“Wicked Ways”

“The Dark Design”

Musicians appearing on the album:

Norman Skinner (Niviane \ Imagika \ Hellscream) - Vocals

Aaron Robitsch (Niviane \ Graveshadow) – Keyboards

Abel Torres (Abel III \ Lioncourt) – Guitars

Jaymie Robertson – Guitars

Jeremy Von Epp (The Watchers \ The Venting Machine) – Guitars

Jim Pegram (Imagika \ Mudface) – Bass

Noe Luna (Niviane) – Drums

Rick Stallkamp (Niviane) – Guitar\Bass