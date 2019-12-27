Vocalist NORMAN SKINNER Announces Second SKINNER Solo Album
December 27, 2019, an hour ago
Heavy metal vocalist Norman “The Metal Chameleon” Skinner (Niviane \ Imagika \ Hellscream) has released details for his second full-length Skinner solo album titled The Dark Design.
The upcoming effort features 12 all new original tracks infused with elements of power, thrash and modern metal currently being slotted for a summer 2020 release.
The Dark Design is being engineered by Zack Ohren (All Shall Perish \ Machine Head) of Castle Ultimate Productions.
Norman comments regarding the new album:
“This will mark 6 years since the release of my first solo album Sleepwalkers and I couldn’t be more excited. I’ve been lucky enough to work with some fantastic musicians on songs for this next release. Unfortunately, I had been extremely busy writing and recording albums with Niviane, Hellscream, Imagika and Dire Peril so my next solo release always took a back seat until now. 2020 is the year the album gets finished and released to the metal masses!”
Tracklisting:
“A Sea Of Melancholy”
“What’s Left Inside”
“The Haunting Hours”
“How Many Ways I Can Die”
“The Ferryman”
“In Silence”
“My Tribulation”
“Among The Ashes”
“Cain”
“Unfinished”
“Wicked Ways”
“The Dark Design”
Musicians appearing on the album:
Norman Skinner (Niviane \ Imagika \ Hellscream) - Vocals
Aaron Robitsch (Niviane \ Graveshadow) – Keyboards
Abel Torres (Abel III \ Lioncourt) – Guitars
Jaymie Robertson – Guitars
Jeremy Von Epp (The Watchers \ The Venting Machine) – Guitars
Jim Pegram (Imagika \ Mudface) – Bass
Noe Luna (Niviane) – Drums
Rick Stallkamp (Niviane) – Guitar\Bass