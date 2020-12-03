Vocalist SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Says New Music Won't Be Released Under ANGTORIA Name - "I Do Think You Will See Music In Possibly The Same Style"

Vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who was with Cradle Of Filth for 14 years before leaving the band in 2009, has posted a new update. CHeck it out below.

Sarah: "It's taken so many years of 'Should I, Shan't I' confusion. I've asked myself for ages 'Should I do music again? Who can I trust? Why should I do it again?.' It's a cutthroat business, it's not all plain sailing, it can be harsh, very two faced, much back stabbing, and the amount of people who are only out for themselves is horrendous. Maybe I'm naïve, but I've always thought a band should be like a family, where you treat each other with respect, where you are honest, not forced to lie or wear a different face for each situation. Trust me, this is rare.

My main reason for doing music is for myself, but honestly, also for you. For the thousands who have stood by me, waited and waited, who have helped me realise my worth when some nasty little worms have tried to pull me down only for their personal gain, for those who have bought merch and submitted more than I ever dreamed of, it because of you.

I don't care for ego, I don't care for the drama, I value my sanity and whatever will be will be.....

Chris Rehn is currently teaching me to use a music program because he knows what he is doing and I've not a flipping clue, haha. I can tell you know, IF this all works out, you won't see any music under the name Angtoria (for) reasons I can't go into, but I do think you will see music in possibly the same style seeing as Chris wrote 99% of that music and I wrote 99% of the lyrics.



We are fully aware how many people that album touched, so bear with me.

I don't measure fame by material objects or record sales, it's about respect. So even if 10 of you listen to what's going to be written and recorded in the future, suits me!"

Angtoria was active from 2002- 2011, releasing only one album, God Has A Plan For Us All, which was preceeded by the 2004 demo Across Angry Skies. The band line-up featured Sarah Jezebel Deva (vocals), Chris Rehn (guitars, keyboards), Tommy Rehn (guitars), John Henriksson (drums) and Dave Pybus (bass).

Tracklist:

"The Awakening"

"I'm Calling"

"God Has A Plan For Us All"

"Suicide On My Mind"

"Deity Of Disgust" (with Martin Häggström of ZooL)

"The Addiction"

"Six Feet Under's Not Deep Enough"

"Do You See Me Now"

"Original Sin" (with Aaron Stainthorpe of My Dying Bride)

"Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned"

"Confide In Me" (Kylie Minogue cover)

"That's What The Wise Lady Said"

"A Child That Walks In The Path Of A Man (limited edition bonus track)