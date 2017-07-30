VOICES OF EXTREME Launch “Unbroken” Video, Hit The Road With TESLA

Having just released the brand new video for their single “Unbroken” this July and embarking on a 10 date tour with former Queensrÿche founder Geoff Tate at the beginning of the year, Voices of Extreme are gearing up to hit the road once again with Tesla.

Voices of Extreme is a power trio hailing from New York, and is currently planning their summer touring schedule. The band's history dates back to 2004 with it's inception and now proudly lists its members as Don Chaffin (lead vocalist/guitarist), Steven G. Knight (bass) and Bobby Marks (drums).

Check out their latest video for the track “Unbroken” below:



Tour dates with Tesla:

July

28 - Verizon Center, Mankato, MN

29 - Orpheum Theater, Madison, WI

August

1 - Gillioz Theater, Springfield, MO

3 - Embassy Theater, Fort Wayne, IN

4 - Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH

5 - 20 Monroe Live, Grand Rapids, MI

8 - The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, PA

9 - Centennial Terrace, Toledo, OH

11 - House of Blues Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC

12 - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

14 - The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

15 - The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

16 - The Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NH







For more information visit VoicesofExtreme.com.