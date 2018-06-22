VOID VATOR Release "Until It's Gone" Video

Los Angeles, California based hard rock band Void Vator has announced their Southwest 2018 Tour. Launching July 19th in Las Vegas, Nevada the tour will churn through Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico before winding down in Phoenix on July 28th. The band has also released the official music video for "Until It's Gone", off of their 2017 debut EP, Dehumanized.

Catch Void Vator live at the following shows:

July

19 - Count's Vampd - Las Vegas, NV

20 - The Quarry - Bisbee, AZ

21 - Rockin Cigar Bar - El Paso, TX

22 - Dirty Dog - Austin, TX

23 - Metal Monday At The Mix - San Antonio, TX

24 - Rudyard's - Houston, TX

25 - Three Links - Dallas, TX

26 - Blue Note - Oklahoma City, OK

27 - El Patio - Las Cruces, NM

28 - Yucca Tap Room - Phoenix, AZ

Void Vator is:

Lucas Kanopa - vocals, guitar

Erik Kluiber - guitar

Sam Harman - bass

German Moura - drums

For further details, visit Void Vator on Facebook.