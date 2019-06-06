VOIVOD Announce North American Tour With REVOCATION; Nominated For Progressive Music Award

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod have announced an upcoming North American tour with US technical death metal band Revocation. The Fall tour will begin on September 14th in Toronto and conclude in Brooklyn on October 12th. Also joining the bill are Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, and Conjurer. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7th.



"This fall we hit the road and co-headline with our friends Revocation. We're thrilled to go on tour again to play songs from The Wake in many cities we haven't played since the new release.



Meanwhile, having just returned from Maryland Deathfest and Modified Ghost Festival IV, we now have a lot on our plate with fresh set lists for the upcoming Montreal Jazz Festival June 30th, Quebec City FEQ Festival July 13th and an August European tour.



See you on the road!" - Michel "Away" Langevin

September

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

16 - Chicago, IL - Metro

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

27 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater

28 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live **

4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk **

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall **

6 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at House Of Blues

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade **

9 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

10 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium / Rock N Shock Festival #

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Bazaar

** - plus Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense

# - with Eluveitie, Ensiferum

In other news, Voivod have been nominated for International Artist of the Year in the 2019 Progressive Music Awards. The awards ceremony is to take place September 12th in London, England at the Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre. Voting for the awards is open now at this location.