VOIVOD Announce Upcoming Lost Machine - Live Release; "The Lost Machine" Video Streaming

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, return with a much overdue new live release. Entitled Lost Machine - Live, the album was recorded in Québec City during the worldwide touring cycle for the band’s latest studio album The Wake, and will be released on November 27 worldwide via Century Media Records.

Lost Machine - Live consist of 13 tracks across 74 packed minutes of playing time by one of the best live-acts in this day and age. The title will be available as limited CD with O-Card packaging (in its first European pressing), as Digital Album and as Gatefold 2LP on 180g vinyl in the following variations and limitations:

- Black vinyl: Unlimited

- Sky Blue vinyl: 100x copies via CM Webshop Europe

- Transparent Magenta vinyl: 200x copies via CM Distro Europe

- Creamy White vinyl: 200x copies via Nuclear Blast

- Deep Blood Red vinyl: 200x copies via Band

- Neon Green vinyl: 200x copies via Band

Lost Machine - Live can be pre-ordered in its various editions here.

In order to launch the live release’s pre-order, you can check out a first single/video for the track “The Lost Machine” below. The clip features audio recorded in Québec City (07/13/2019), video filmed in Montréal (06/30/2019) and material processed in Morgöth (2020). The video was directed and produced by Felipe Belalcazar / Mental Pictures.

Voivod’s drummer Michel “Away” Langevin checked in with the following comment about it: “Here it is at last, the first single and video from our upcoming release Lost Machine - Live. The footage used in this clip comes from a hometown show in Montreal in the summer of 2019, and the audio is from a show in Québec City 2 weeks later, where we recorded the entire live album. We were obviously excited to play in our province of Québec , in front of families and friends, as documented in this rendition of the song ‘The Lost Machine’. The video is directed by Felipe Belalcazar, who is also working on a Voivod documentary. I did the art on the road across the globe last year, and it was animated by Jaan Silmberg. More to come soon, enjoy!"

Tracklisting:

"Post Society"

"Psychic Vacuum"

"Obsolete Beings"

"The Prow"

"Iconspiracy"

"Into My Hypercube"

"The End Of Dormancy"

"Overreaction"

"Always Moving"

"Fall"

"The Lost Machine"

"Astronomy Domine"

"Voivod"

"The Lost Machine" video:

Lineup:

Denis “Snake” Belanger – Vocals

Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain – Guitar

Dominic “Rocky” Laroche – Bass

Michel “Away” Langevin – Drums