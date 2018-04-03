VOIVOD Complete Recording Process For New Album; Studio Photos, Video

Canadian sci-fi progressive metallers Voivod have announced that they are "proud and happy to say the recording process of the next Voivod album is completed." The new album will be released later this year via Century Media.

Late last year, drummer/founder Michel "Away" Langevin spoke with Impact about the upcoming album, revealing, “It's very progressive thrash. Lots of psychedelia as well. The songs are pretty long. There is only one short rocker; all the rest is progressive music.”

Stay tuned for updates.

(Photo - Gaëlle Beri)