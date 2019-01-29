VOIVOD, KOBRA AND THE LOTUS, CANCER BATS Among 2019 JUNO Award Nominees In "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" Category
January 29, 2019, 36 minutes ago
The five nominees for the 2019 Juno Award for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" have been announced. Fighting it out this year are:
Beyond Creation - Algorythm (Season Of Mist) - Montreal, Quebec
Cancer Bats - The Spark That Moves (New Damage) - Toronto, Ontario
Ken Mode - Loved (New Damage) - Winnipeg, Manitoba
Kobra And The Lotus - Prevail II (Napalm Records) - Calgary, Alberta
Voivod - The Wake (Century Media Records) - Jonquiere, Quebec
A full list of JUNO Award nominees can be found here.
The winner will be announced on Saturday, March 16th in London, Ontario. The 2019 JUNO Awards broadcast is scheduled for Sunday, March 17th on CBC.