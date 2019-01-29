VOIVOD, KOBRA AND THE LOTUS, CANCER BATS Among 2019 JUNO Award Nominees In "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" Category

The five nominees for the 2019 Juno Award for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" have been announced. Fighting it out this year are:

Beyond Creation - Algorythm (Season Of Mist) - Montreal, Quebec

Cancer Bats - The Spark That Moves (New Damage) - Toronto, Ontario

Ken Mode - Loved (New Damage) - Winnipeg, Manitoba

Kobra And The Lotus - Prevail II (Napalm Records) - Calgary, Alberta

Voivod - The Wake (Century Media Records) - Jonquiere, Quebec

A full list of JUNO Award nominees can be found here.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, March 16th in London, Ontario. The 2019 JUNO Awards broadcast is scheduled for Sunday, March 17th on CBC.