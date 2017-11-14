VOIVOD – “Psychic Vacuum” (Solo) Guitar Lesson Video Available

In this guitar lesson video, Daniel Mongrain shows PlayThisRiff.com the solo in the Voivod song "Psychic Vacuum." He will also explain how dissonant chords and pentatonic scales are major components to Voivod's sound.

PlayThisRiff.com is owned and operated by Bob Balch from Fu Manchu.

Voivod have entered the studio to record their next album, expected in early 2018.

Last month, Voivod drummer/founder Michel "Away" Langevin spoke with Impact prior to their show in Budapest, Hungary. Langevin discussed the upcoming album, revealing, “It's very progressive thrash. Lots of psychedelia as well. The songs are pretty long. There is only one short rocker; all the rest is progressive music.”

Watch the interview below, and stay tuned for updates.