VOIVOD Release "Iconspiracy" Single And Video From Upcoming Lost Machine - Live Release

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, will soon return with a much overdue new live release. Entitled Lost Machine - Live, the album was recorded in Québec City during the worldwide touring cycle for the band’s latest studio album The Wake, and will be released on November 27 worldwide via Century Media Records.

A second single for the live release is being launched today, so make sure to check out “Iconspiracy” below.

Drummer Michel “Away” Langevin comments: “And now, ‘Iconspiracy’, the second single/video from our upcoming release Lost Machine - Live. Like the video for the first single ‘The Lost Machine’, the footage comes from the Montréal Jazz Fest 2019 and the audio is from the Québec City Summer Fest 2019, where the entire live album was recorded. ‘Iconspiracy’ has become one of our favourite songs to perform on tour since the album The Wake came out in 2018. The video direction is by Felipe Belalcazar and my art was animated by Jaan Silmberg. There are a lot more projects in the works. Meanwhile, have fun with this one!”

Lost Machine - Live consist of 13 tracks across 74 packed minutes of playing time by one of the best live-acts in this day and age. The title will be available as limited CD with O-Card packaging (in its first European pressing), as Digital Album and as Gatefold 2LP on 180g vinyl in the following variations and limitations:

- Black vinyl: Unlimited

- Sky Blue vinyl: 100x copies via CM Webshop Europe

- Transparent Magenta vinyl: 200x copies via CM Distro Europe

- Creamy White vinyl: 200x copies via Nuclear Blast

- Deep Blood Red vinyl: 200x copies via Band

- Neon Green vinyl: 200x copies via Band

Lost Machine - Live can be pre-ordered in its various editions here.

Tracklisting:

"Post Society"

"Psychic Vacuum"

"Obsolete Beings"

"The Prow"

"Iconspiracy"

"Into My Hypercube"

"The End Of Dormancy"

"Overreaction"

"Always Moving"

"Fall"

"The Lost Machine"

"Astronomy Domine"

"Voivod"

"The Lost Machine" video:

Lineup:

Denis “Snake” Belanger – Vocals

Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain – Guitar

Dominic “Rocky” Laroche – Bass

Michel “Away” Langevin – Drums