VOIVOD Release New Single / Music Video "Obsolete Beings"; Limited Edition "Always Moving" 7" EP Announced

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod recently announced a release date of September 21st for their new studio album The Wake via Century Media Records worldwide. Today, the band is excited to launch ”The Wake” by presenting its first single and video (directed and edited by Eric Massicotte and Pierre Duplessis) for the album’s opening track “Obsolete Beings“.

Check out the video below, or stream the song here.

The Wake, the successor to 2013’s Target Earth album as well as the 2016 mini-album Post Society, was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Recording Studio in Canada. The album‘s artwork was once again created by Voivod drummer Michel “Away” Langevin and can be seen below.

The album’s standard tracklisting is as follows:

"Obsolete Beings"

"The End Of Dormancy"

"Orb Confusion"

"Iconspiracy"

"Spherical Perspective"

"Event Horizon"

"Always Moving"

"Sonic Mycelium"

Next to a standard jewelcase CD edition and a digital album release, The Wake will also be available as limited 2CD Mediabook edition with a bonus disc of 11 tracks featuring the five songs off 2016’s Post Society EP as well six live tracks from 2018’s 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, alternate artwork, an expanded booklet of 32 pages and a set of three stickers.

This is the tracklisting for that edition’s bonus disc:

Post Society EP:

"Post Society"

"Forever Mountain"

"Fall"

"We Are Connected"

"Silver Machine"

Live at 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise 2018:

"Inner Combustion" (Live 2018)

"Order Of The Blackguards" (Live 2018)

"Psychic Vacuum" (Live 2018)

"Lost Machine" (Live 2018)

"Fall" (Live 2018)

"Voivod" (Live 2018)

The 2LP release of The Wake will come on 180gr. vinyl with an etching design on Side D, packaged in a gatefold sleeve and with a double-sided poster. Next to standard black vinyl, the album will also be available in the following limited coloured editions:

- Black 2LP: Unlimited

- Pink 2LP: 100x copies / CM Webshop Europe

- White 2LP: 200x copies / CM Webshop Europe

- Red 2LP: 300x copies / CM Distro Europe

- Silver 2LP: 200x copies / Nuclear Blast

- Golden 2LP: 200x copies / Season Of Mist

- Transp. sun yellow 2LP: 100x copies / CM Webshop USA

And last but not least, Voivod are also making a collectible 7” EP available on August 31st , for the beginning of their European touring activities and before the album’s street date. The 7” EP for the album track “Always Moving” will feature “Order Of The Blackguards (Live 2018)” as the B-Side and is limited to a total of 1,000 copies, available in the following editions:

- Black 7Inch: 500x copies / CM Distro Europe

- Lilac 7Inch: 100x copies / CM Webshop Europe

- Clear 7Inch: 200x copies / CM Distro Europe

- Transp. red 7Inch: 200x / Band edition on tour

The pre-sale for The Wake in its various physical and digital formats and also of the “Always Moving” 7” EP is starting as of today.

Check here for more details, or go via CM Distro here.

Find Voivod's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Wayne Archibald)