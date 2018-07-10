VOIVOD - The Wake Album Details Revealed

Currently celebrating their 35th anniversary, Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod have announced a release date of September 21st for their new studio album The Wake via Century Media Records worldwide.

The Wake, the successor to 2013’s Target Earth album as well as the 2016 mini-album Post Society, was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Recording Studio in Canada. The album‘s artwork was once again created by Voivod drummer Michel “Away” Langevin and can be seen below.

Guitarist and songwriter Daniel “Chewy“ Mongrain" checked in with the following comment about the upcoming release: "It is with great enthusiasm and pride that we will soon share with you the fruit of 2 years of labour in the form of an intricate, intense and colourful journey with our new album The Wake, expanding the boundaries of Voivod's multiverse!"

Tracklisting :

"Obsolete Beings

"The End Of Dormancy

"Orb Confusion

"Iconspiracy

"Spherical Perspective

"Event Horizon

"Always Moving

"Sonic Mycelium

A first single outtake off The Wake is expected on July 20th. Stay tuned.

(Photo - Gaëlle Beri)